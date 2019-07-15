Celebrity Style

Rumored ‘007’ Star Lashana Lynch’s Hottest Red Carpet Moments of All Time


Lashana Lynch Captain Marvel Canadian Premiere March 06, 2019
 GP Images/Getty Images for Disney Studios



March 06, 2019

Lynch wowed in a sexy, plunging black Rita Vinieris gown for the premiere of Captain Marvel in Toronto.

