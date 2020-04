Finger Tats

Along the top of her fingers, she has a collection of simple small designs. “It’s DM and then I have a shamrock, then it’s SD. It’s Dad, Mom, Sarah, Daniel. I got a shamrock on my middle finger… I don’t even know what the thought process was behind it,” she said. “I don’t think that much about these things. I’m like, ‘OK, I want to get this tattoo and I’m going to get it.'”