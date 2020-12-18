Celebrity Style

Lil’ Kim Teams Up With PrettyLittleThing for a Super-Hot Capsule Collection

By
Check Out Lil Kim's Pretty Little Thing Collection
 Courtesy of PrettyLittleThing
4
1 / 4
podcast
Lainiere_600x338_12.15.20

Black Ruched Mesh Panel Plunge Jumpsuit

$55, prettylittlething.com

 

Back to top