Celebrity Style

Lil’ Kim Teams Up With PrettyLittleThing for a Super-Hot Capsule Collection

By
Check Out Lil Kim's Pretty Little Thing Collection
 Courtesy of PrettyLittleThing
4
2 / 4
podcast
Lainiere_600x338_12.15.20

Red Snake Motocross Panel Crop Top

$38, prettylittlething.com

 

Back to top