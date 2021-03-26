Watch Lil Nas X Transform His Look With Wigs for ‘Montero’ Music Video

Celebrity Style Lil Nas X Brings the Fashion, Wigs and Glam for ‘Montero’ Music Video By Samantha Holender March 26, 2021 Courtesy of Lil Nas X/Instagram 4 3 / 4 Pink Power Wearing the a pastel pink hairstyle, Lil Nas X flexes for the camera. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News ’90 Day Fiance’ Season 8 Spoilers: Find Out Which Couples Are Still Together, Married or Split Spring TV Preview 2021: Which New Shows to Look Out For How To Get In Shape Like A Supermodel! More News