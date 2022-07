Bombshell Waves

At the Cloverfield premiere in L.A. on Jan. 16, 2008, Lohan looked every bit the Hollywood star in a sleek black dress, a diamond necklace and perfect, cascading curls. It was a big comeback, appearance wise, for the star, who was arrested for DUIs, placed in rehab, ordered to wear a SCRAM bracelet and placed on probation the year before.