Celebrity Style

‘RHOBH’ Stars Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne and Dorit Kemsley Twin in Sweatsuits

By
‘RHOBH’ Stars Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne and Dorit Kemsley Twin in Sweatsuits
 Courtesy of Alexander Wang
4
2 / 4
podcast
LTG_Mask_600x338_10.21.20

Dorit Kemsley

“Poll it up before you pour it up”

Back to top