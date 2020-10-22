Celebrity Style

‘RHOBH’ Stars Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne and Dorit Kemsley Twin in Sweatsuits

By
‘RHOBH’ Stars Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne and Dorit Kemsley Twin in Sweatsuits
Lisa Rinna. Courtesy of Alexander Wang
4
3 / 4
podcast
LTG_Mask_600x338_10.21.20

Lisa Rinna

“Sweatsuits are the new party dress.” 

Back to top