Swim Style

A Comprehensive Guide to Lizzo’s Hottest Swim Moments of All Time

By
See Lizzo's Hottest Swim Moments
 Courtesy of Lizzo/Instagram
7
6 / 7
podcast
LTG_IB_ALL_AMI_11.17.20_600x338

December 1, 2018

In a slow-motion video, the “Juice” singer rocked a simply stunning, high-waisted, white bikini. 

Back to top