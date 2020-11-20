Swim Style A Comprehensive Guide to Lizzo’s Hottest Swim Moments of All Time By Emily Rekstis November 20, 2020 Courtesy of Lizzo/Instagram 7 6 / 7 December 1, 2018 In a slow-motion video, the “Juice” singer rocked a simply stunning, high-waisted, white bikini. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Get Kylie Jenner’s Casual-Cool Sneakers She Loves — On Sale at Amazon! Act Fast — Get 70% Off (or More) On These Coach Outlet Black Friday Deals Cyber Deal: Get Meghan Markle’s Favorite Eyelash Serum on Sale More News