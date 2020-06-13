Red Carpet

Lizzo Is Hollywood’s Newest Style Sensation: See Her Best Red Carpet Looks

By
Happy Birthday, Lizzo! Celebrate With Her Sexiest, Skin-Baring Moments
 Rob Latour/Shutterstock
11
6 / 11

Jan. 23

In a Marko Monroe x Mister Howie sequin bodysuit and Dr. Martens boots.

Back to top