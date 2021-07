Going Green

Nothing but neon! Lizzo debuted a very green beauty look via Instagram Stories in July 2021, wearing a braided wig and shimmery shadow. To get her glam, makeup artist Alexx Mayo used Lottie London products including the Lottie x Laila Loves Neon Palette in Miami, Eco Glitter Stargazer, Glitter Fix Balm and the Stamp Liner Wing Edition.