Orange Ya Glad

Stunning in a retro flipped out ponytail and peachy makeup, the singer blew Us away at the 2019 AMAs in an orange Valentino mini. She even took to Instagram to brag about her headline-making micro bag. “Maison Valentino bag big enough for my f—ks to give. Big body b—tech in a Valentin-HO custom look,” she captioned the post.