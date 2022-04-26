Us Weekly Magazine
News
Stylish
Entertainment
Royals
Moms
Wellness
Video
Photos
More
News
Stylish
Entertainment
Royals
Moms
Wellness
Video
Photos
Podcasts
Food
Celebrity Directory
Pets
Buzzzz-o-Meter
Better2Gether
Newsletter Signup
Subscribe
Give a Gift
Hot Pics
Subscriber Service
Shop With Us
Shop Special Issues
Buzz Box
Download current issue for just $5.99
Accessibility Statement
Buying Guides
Shop
UsNow
Subscribe
to the magazine
LOGIN
Top 5
Stories
Exclusive
TikTok Star Loren Gray Loves Faux Freckles as Much as Her New Revlon Collection
By
Marisa Petrarca
April 26, 2022
Revlon
4
4
/
4
ColorStay Matte Lite Crayon
Coming Soon
Back to top
In order to view the gallery, please allow
Manage Cookies
More News
Zayn Malik Looks Unrecognizable 6 Months After Gigi Hadid Split in Photo
Jessica Biel Reflects On 'Ups and Downs' in Justin Timberlake Marriage
Khloe Kardashian Admits She Photoshopped Disneyland Photos of Daughter True
More News
Account
My Account
Sign Out