Be Thankful Ribbed Knit Sweater Top

The creamy oatmeal hue and relaxed fit on this ribbed sweater top makes it perfect to comfortably hang out in while still looking put together! The super soft knit fabric lays effortlessly while the billowing sleeves add just the right amount of detail. You can even half-tuck this sweater into the matching pants for an overall effortlessly stylish look.