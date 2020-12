Spark My Interest Knotted Knit Top

Your next lounge outfit just got a lot dressier with this navy knit top featuring a crew neckline and silver metallic threads. Not to mention, the puffed sleeves and delicate side knot detail make this piece so unique. The versatility of this top shows when worn with the matching joggers and cozy socks for relaxing, or with jeans and booties while out on the town.