Fragrance Feelings

“Wearing a fragrance is a very intimate gesture,” the La Vie en Rose star says. “A fragrance reveals something about the identity of the person who wears it. We enter, paradoxically, into the depth of a person’s soul.” She notes that though N°5 can smell different depending on who’s wearing, it’s undeniably recognizable. “It’s fascinating. It is a fragrance whose composition is so particular, so subtle, that it becomes different and unique on every woman.”