Exclusive Matt Lauer Debuts Arm Tattoo With ‘Hatred’ Quote After Lashing Out at Ronan Farrow in Op-Ed By Nicholas Hautman May 20, 2020 John Roca Photography/MEGA 7 3 / 7 Stone-Faced Lauer showed little emotion as he drove around Long Island. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News We Found Comfy, Casual Shorts on Amazon That Don’t Ride Up Finally — Face Masks You Won’t Hate Wearing Kristin Cavallari’s Former Best Friend Kelly Henderson Sets the Record Straight on Jay Cutler Affair Rumors More News