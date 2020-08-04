Royals

Meghan Markle’s Style Evolution: From Actress to Royalty (of Both the Literal and Fashion Kind) 

By
Exit Finding Freedom Book Revelations About Prince Harry Meghan Markle
 Tim Rooke/Shutterstock
33
31 / 33

January 2020

In a brown turtleneck styled with a matching satin maxi skirt and heels.

Back to top