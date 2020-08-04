Royals Meghan Markle’s Style Evolution: From Actress to Royalty (of Both the Literal and Fashion Kind) By Christina Baez August 4, 2020 Tim Rooke/Shutterstock 33 31 / 33 January 2020 In a brown turtleneck styled with a matching satin maxi skirt and heels. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Kanye West Is 'Refusing' to 'Move Back' to Los Angeles Amid Marriage Drama Most Shocking Reality TV Moments of the Week! Fun in the Sun! Jennifer Garner Enjoys Beach Day With Her Kids After Flaunting Bikini Body More News