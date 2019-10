Making a Statement in Sustainable Denim

Meghan paid her respects at the memorial for Uyinene Mrwetyana, a female student who was killed in August. The royal was photographed tying a ribbon on Thursday, September 26, to show her support and commitment to taking a stand against gender-based violence. For the visit, she wore sustainable denim jeans from DL1961 and a sleeveless beige top with ruffle details.