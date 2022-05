Regal Rihanna

The Barbados native turned heads with a pope-inspired hat as she walked the 2018 red carpet in honor of the event’s “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination” theme. As one of the cohosts of fashion’s biggest night — alongside Amal Clooney, Anna Wintour and Donatella Versace — Rihanna dazzled in a long-sleeve minidress by Maison Margiela Artisanal and Cartier diamond jewelry.