Eiza Gonzalez

A Bulgari ambassador, the actress stunned in the band’s Serpenti bracelet, which features 55 marquise brilliant-cut diamonds weighing 10.54 carats. The piece also features 56 round and pear-shaped rubies and an additional 8.76 carats of pavé diamonds.

She also wore gorgeous ruby and sapphire earrings as well as a 5 carat cushion-cut ring with 46 buff-top rubies and 20 fancy shape step-cut diamonds.