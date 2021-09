#1: Pete Davidson

The SNL comedian stole the show in a Thom Browne ensemble comprising a black dress worn underneath a white jacket. He epically told Vogue he was going for a “sexy nun” look.

But besides the humorous elements, his outfit had a sentimental touch, too. Per E! News, the necklace he wore is a tribute to his father, Scott Davidson, a firefighter who died responding to the September 11 terrorist attack in NYC.