Who Is Karl Lagerfeld?

The late fashion star is one of the most acclaimed designers in the world. He was the creative director of Chanel from 1983 until his death in 2019. During his time with the Parisian fashion house, Lagerfeld created the double-C logo that the luxury label has become known for. Additionally, Lagerfeld modernized the brand, giving its traditional tweed suiting sparkly upgrades and sexy silhouettes.

Lagerfeld also worked with Silvia Fendi to create Fendi’s ready-to-wear collections and launched his eponymous label in 1984. He sold the Karl Lagerfeld brand to the Tommy Hilfiger group in 2005.