2001

Christina and Lindsay Owen-Jones, Annette and Oscar de la Renta and Carolina Herrera were co-chairs when the gala returned after one year off in 2000. Caroline Kennedy, the daughter of Jackie O. and John F. Kennedy, was, fittingly, an honorary co-chair alongside her husband, designer Edwin A. Schlossberg, for the event, which was centered around “Jaqueline Kennedy: The White House Years.”