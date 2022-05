Anna Approves Kendall

“Obviously the Kardashian that we’ve had the most experience with at Vogue is Kendall,” the editor said in 2019. “People thought that she wouldn’t last, and I personally give her a lot of credit for persevering through her highly successful modeling career. She’s very open and very direct in the way she talks about how she just wants to be a model, that she enjoys being a model, that she’s worked hard at it, and I hope she continues.”