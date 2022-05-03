Backhanded Compliment?

Wintour had to answer to backlash for putting the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star on the cover of her magazine in 2014 — and managed to compliment and diss Kim at the same time.

“I see the role of Vogue to reflect what’s going on in the culture,” she told Fashionsta in 2014. “The first celebrity that I put on the cover of Vogue was Madonna, and that was considered completely controversial at the time, too. It’s such a long time ago probably no one remembers, but she was a very controversial figure. Now she’s part of the establishment. I think if we just remain deeply tasteful and just put deeply tasteful people on the cover, it would be a rather boring magazine. Nobody would talk about us. It’s very important that people do talk about us.”