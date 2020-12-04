Celebrity Beauty Miley Cyrus on How the Public Thinks Her Hair Is a Reflection of Her ‘Sanity,’ ‘Sexuality’ and ‘Sobriety’ By Emily Rekstis December 4, 2020 Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock 11 8 / 11 Elegant and Edgy Growing out an undercut is not an easy task, but, no surprise, Cyrus did it in style. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News See Larsa Pippen’s Transformation Through the Years From Basketball Wife to Reality Star Our 25 Absolute Favorite Nordstrom Black Friday Deals — All Sure to Sell Out! Augustinus Bader! YSL! Violet Grey’s Sitewide Cyber Week Sale Is Mind-Blowing More News