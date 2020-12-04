Celebrity Beauty

Miley Cyrus on How the Public Thinks Her Hair Is a Reflection of Her ‘Sanity,’ ‘Sexuality’ and ‘Sobriety’

By
21 Sep 2009 Extra Long Locks Miley Cyrus Hair Evolution Over the Years
 Shutterstock
11
3 / 11
podcast
LTG_IB_ENERGY_AMI_11.17.20_600x338

Extra Long Locks

We love the extra length on her beautiful brunette strands before she started coloring it regularly.

Back to top