Celebrity Beauty Miley Cyrus on How the Public Thinks Her Hair Is a Reflection of Her ‘Sanity,’ ‘Sexuality’ and ‘Sobriety’ By Emily Rekstis December 4, 2020 Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock 11 4 / 11 Honey Highlights Circa 2010, we’re starting to see some beauty choices being made by the young star. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News See Larsa Pippen’s Transformation Through the Years From Basketball Wife to Reality Star Our 25 Absolute Favorite Nordstrom Black Friday Deals — All Sure to Sell Out! Augustinus Bader! YSL! Violet Grey’s Sitewide Cyber Week Sale Is Mind-Blowing More News