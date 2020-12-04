Celebrity Beauty

Miley Cyrus on How the Public Thinks Her Hair Is a Reflection of Her ‘Sanity,’ ‘Sexuality’ and ‘Sobriety’

By
7 Feb 2020 The Choppy Mullet Miley Cyrus Hair Evolution Over the Years
 Matt Baron/Shutterstock
11
11 / 11
podcast
LTG_IB_ENERGY_AMI_11.17.20_600x338

The Choppy Mullet

The style we know and love her with today, this cut turned out to be a trendsetter for 2020. 

Back to top