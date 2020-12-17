The Undoing's Matilda De Angelis Shares a Pic of Her 'Face Eaten By Acne'

Matilda De Angelis

The Undoing actress took to Instagram on December 15, 2020, to open up about “a face eaten by acne.” She posted a makeup-free selfie showcasing her breakouts, writing in the caption how difficult it can be to deal with in her field of work. “Every day I have to wake up and present myself first in front of the mirror and then in front of the camera with all the emotional load that already entails and being ‘splendid,’ ‘in part’ and concentrated together with all my fears and insecurities literally on the skin.”

She continued, “There are much bigger problems in life, I am aware of that, but I wanted to share this little truth perhaps to feel stronger, perhaps to accept myself better. Our fears can paralyze us or they can become a great force, it is up to us to choose the path.”