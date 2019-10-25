Celebrity Style Minka Kelly Created a Jewelry Line That Stars Are Loving and These 5 Pieces Are Our Favorites By Emily Rekstis October 25, 2019 5 6 / 5 Thin Hoop Earrings You’ll want to wear your hair up to show off these gold goodies. $48, livefashionable.com Back to top More News This Fuzzy Hoodie Just Might Be the Softest Thing in the World 5 Jeans You Won’t Want to Miss From the BOGO 50% Off Sale at Express Cara Santana and Jesse Metcalfe Swear by This Product for Their Skincare Routine More News