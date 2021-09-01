Kim Zolciak-Biermann

Crash course! The makeup-free reality star took to Instagram in August 2021 to spill her skincare secrets and promote skincare brand Pelle Setosa.

“My nightly routine: CLEANSE. Then I STEAM my face for approx 5 minutes, (3x a week) then I use the EXFOLIATOR (I only use after a shower or after steaming my face) so my pores are open,” she captioned her Instagram video. “Lastly I use my GUA-SHA Massager to contour my face, to increase blood flow and to help with fine lines and wrinkles. I use this EVERYDAY!!”