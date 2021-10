Paulina Porizkova

The “accidental former supermodel” took to Instagram in October 2021 to share a makeup-free video in which she raved about Pond’s Cold Cream Cleanser ($5). “For the last eight days, [I’ve applied] nothing but Pond’s Cold Cream on my face,” she told followers. “It’s interesting to see what my skin looks like when I haven’t been using my usual Beauty Pie products. Pond’s works quite well!”