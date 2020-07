Zoe Kravitz

The actress introduced her fans to her short blonde pixie in August 2017, telling Allure that the reason for the chop was because her hair was damaged from bleaching it. “It’s rough on your hair,” she told the outlet. “I’ve had full braids fall out. And it’s just part of it. I think I’ll just kind of figure out something short after. I think you have to accept the fact that you’re losing your hair….I think I’m gonna have to do a buzz cut or something. I’ve accepted it.”