Charli XCX

The “Good Ones” singer must have been happy that the ARIA Awards in November 2021 weren’t live. Charli recorded a video from home presenting an award to Justin Bieber and the Kid La Rai for their single “Stay.” After Charli sent her well wishes with a little wave goodbye, the strap of her dress slipped down, exposing her breast (which was censored in the video).

The England native was shocked and quickly laughed off the wardrobe malfunction. She rerecorded her presentation without any nip slips for the actual show, but she couldn’t help sharing the hilarious clip via Instagram a few days later.