Lil Nas X

During his May 2021 performance on Saturday Night Live, the rapper split his pants while singing “Montero (Call Me By Your Name).” Lil Nas X was wearing tight pants and seemed to be about to start an intricate pole dance, but he instead spent the rest of his performance with a hand on his groin to make sure nothing explicit showed on live TV. “I know i do a lot of planned s–t but ripping my pants on live television is not one of them,” he tweeted the day after his performance was broadcast.