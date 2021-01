Elizabeth Taylor

Technically, Taylor’s legendary asscher-cut bauble wasn’t an engagement ring but was given to her by Richard Burton 4 years after the couple married in 1964. It was presented to the Hollywood beauty purely as a 33-carat diamond, which she then had set into a ring in 1968. When the diamond came up for auction after the death of Vera Krupp, Burton paid $307,000 for it, but now it’s estimated to be worth $8.8 million.