Oscars

Most Iconic Oscars Couples of All Time, From Liz Taylor and Eddie Fisher to Brangelina 

By
02-ben-ffleck-jennifer-lopez-oscars-7897423e-0e8a-42b5-bd13-856f29eb792b
Actors Ben Affleck and fiancée Jennifer Lopez, attend the 75th Annual Academy Awards on March 23, 2003 in Hollywood, California.  Kevin Winter/Getty Images
33
20 / 33

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

In 2003.

Back to top