Oscars

Most Iconic Oscars Couples of All Time, From Liz Taylor and Eddie Fisher to Brangelina 

By
06-julia-roberts-benjamin-bratt-8e116e8b-e40f-4725-820f-62bcefa55b9a
Julia Roberts and Benjamin Bratt arrive at the 73rd Annual Academy Awards on March 25, 2001 KMazur/WireImage
33
22 / 33

Julia Roberts and Benjamin Bratt

In 2001 (the year Roberts won Best Actress for Erin Brockovich).

Back to top