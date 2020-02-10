Oscars Most Iconic Oscars Couples of All Time, From Liz Taylor and Eddie Fisher to Brangelina By Rose Walano February 10, 2020 Julia Roberts and Benjamin Bratt arrive at the 73rd Annual Academy Awards on March 25, 2001 KMazur/WireImage 33 22 / 33 Julia Roberts and Benjamin Bratt In 2001 (the year Roberts won Best Actress for Erin Brockovich). Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News The Bra Lady Gaga Loves With Nearly 3,000 Reviews Shoppers Say This Is the Softest Cardigan You’ll Ever Own 77.9% of Users Sustained Weight Loss Over 9 Months Using This Program More News