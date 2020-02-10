Oscars

Most Iconic Oscars Couples of All Time, From Liz Taylor and Eddie Fisher to Brangelina 

By
11-oprah-stedman-oscars-276ddb8c-75cc-4542-a70d-087a930b29c4
Oprah Winfrey with boyfriend Stedman Graham at the sixty-seventh Academy Awards March 27, 1995 in Los Angeles, CA.  Barry King/Liaison/Getty Images
33
24 / 33

Oprah Winfrey and Stedman Graham

In 1995.

Back to top