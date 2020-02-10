Oscars

Most Iconic Oscars Couples of All Time, From Liz Taylor and Eddie Fisher to Brangelina 

By
Sonny Bono, Cher, 45th Annual Academy Awards
Sonny Bono and Cher attend the 45th Annual Academy Awards on March 27, 1973. Ron Galella/WireImage
33
30 / 33

Sonny Bono and Cher

In 1973.

Back to top