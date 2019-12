Angelina Jolie’s Leggy Pose

No one has been able to create a stir by just standing there quite like Jolie at the 2012 Oscars. For someone who likes to usually keep it pretty low-key, by sticking out her slim limb from a slit in her heavy dark Versace number, she set forth an on-going power move on the red carpet. Though it was before the time of the meme, this moment did launch the Twitter account @AngiesRightLeg. Because, you know, 2012.