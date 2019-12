Gigi Hadid Escorts a Catwalk Crasher Off the Chanel Runway

In an unexpected turn of events during Paris Fashion Week Spring-Summer 2020, the blonde beauty escorted an intruder who was identified as YouTuber Marie Benoliel (also known as Marie S’Infiltre) off the Chanel runway. In videos posted to Instagram, security guards are seen scrambling around until the 24-year-old takes matters into her own hands and blocks the tweed-dressed comedian and physically walks her off the catwalk.