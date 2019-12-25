Jane Fonda and Helen Mirren Hit the Runway

For L’Oréal Paris’ first-ever fashion show during Paris Fashion Week Spring-Summer 2018, the iconic actress’ joined model pros like Adriana Lima, Doutzen Kroes and Winnie Harlow for what has become a show-stopping tradition. From the first year onward, the faces of the beauty brand truly seem to enjoy themselves.

“I’m really excited and nervous,” Fonda told the L.A. Times backstage in her animal print Balmain number. “I’ve walked a runway once for charity, but I’ve never done it [for] real. So I’m scared I’m going to fall down.”