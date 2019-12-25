Jennifer Lopez Brought Back the Versace Dress

Almost no look is as memorable as J. Lo’s risqué jungle print Versace gown from the 2000 Grammy Awards. In fact, it was so iconic that she brought back an updated more skin-baring version for the Versace Milan Fashion Week Spring-Summer 2020 show — and it was magical. The Hustlers star strutted her stuff in a green ensemble complete with a plunging neckline and chiffon train that floated in the air behind her, making her look like the goddess she is.