Best of Decade

From Lady Gaga’s Meat Dress to the Return of Jennifer Lopez’s Versace Gown, These Are the Most Stylish Moments of the Decade

By
Jennifer-Lopez-Versace
 PIXELFORMULA/SIPA/Shutterstock
21
22 / 21

Jennifer Lopez Brought Back the Versace Dress

Almost no look is as memorable as J. Lo’s risqué jungle print Versace gown from the 2000 Grammy Awards. In fact, it was so iconic that she brought back an updated more skin-baring version for the Versace Milan Fashion Week Spring-Summer 2020 show — and it was magical. The Hustlers star strutted her stuff in a green ensemble complete with a plunging neckline and chiffon train that floated in the air behind her, making her look like the goddess she is. 

 

Back to top