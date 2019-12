Kate Middleton’s Wedding Dress

In what was at the time assumed to be the royal wedding of the decade (until Meghan Markle came around), the duchess wed Prince William on April 29, 2011, in an awe-worthy lace Alexander McQueen gown, featuring long sleeves, a V-shaped neckline and an ivory satin bodice. She topped off the iconic look with an incredible hand-embroidered veil.