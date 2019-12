Kendall Jenner Hits the Runway

Another first, the older Jenner sister walked in her first-ever high-end fashion show wearing a cropped dark wig, bleached brows, capri pants and a sheer V-neck for the Marc Jacobs Fall-Winter 2014 NYFW show.

When appearing on The Late Late Show this December, she said that almost immediately when she turned 18, she was asked to show her breasts. “My boobs were out the first show I ever did. I just turned 18 and they were like ‘Take the shirt off.’”