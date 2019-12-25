Best of Decade

From Lady Gaga’s Meat Dress to the Return of Jennifer Lopez’s Versace Gown, These Are the Most Stylish Moments of the Decade

Most Stylish Moments of the Decade - Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's April 2014 Vogue Cover
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s ‘Vogue’ Cover

A year after attending the Met Gala together, the couple graced the cover of Vogue, solidifying their place as fashion royalty. Shot by Annie Leibovitz, the rapper donned a black suit while the reality star stood in front of him wearing an ivory wedding gown. 

Editor-in-chief Anna Wintour commented on rumors surrounding the headline-making cover story, defending the magazine's choice to put them on it. "As for the cover, my opinion is that it is both charming and touching, and it was, I should add, entirely our idea to do it; you may have read that Kanye begged me to put his fiancé on Vogue's cover. He did nothing of the sort," she wrote in the Editor's Letter.

