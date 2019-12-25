Kim Kardashian’s Tiny Waist at the 2019 Met Gala

For the 2019 Camp-themed Met Gala, the reality star caused all kinds of buzz when she hit the carpet in a custom-made Thierry Mugler minidress that was covered in crystals to look like water droplets. As beautiful as the intricate design was, it was her extremely tiny waist that made most of the headlines for weeks following, with details about her painful corset revealed. “I have never felt pain like that in my life,” she told the Wall Street Journal Magazine.